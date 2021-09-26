First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Horizon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FHN. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

FHN stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $232,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 153.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 40,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First Horizon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,267,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

