First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.94 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

