Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.81.

FINGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of FINGF opened at $24.69 on Friday. Finning International has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $28.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.7179 per share. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

