Financial Contrast: SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SemiLEDs and AXT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A AXT 0 1 3 0 2.75

AXT has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.05%. Given AXT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AXT is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SemiLEDs and AXT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $6.07 million 6.22 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A AXT $95.36 million 3.83 $3.24 million $0.07 122.86

AXT has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs.

Profitability

This table compares SemiLEDs and AXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -22.63% -56.71% -7.27% AXT 9.24% 5.28% 3.80%

Risk and Volatility

SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXT has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of AXT shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of AXT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AXT beats SemiLEDs on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting. The company was founded on January 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Miaoli, Taiwan.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

