Financial Comparison: One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) vs. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for One Liberty Properties and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 4 1 0 2.20 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78

One Liberty Properties presently has a consensus price target of $30.60, suggesting a potential downside of 1.03%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 26.95%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 53.78% 14.79% 5.65% InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 151.25% 12.24% 7.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares One Liberty Properties and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $81.90 million 7.87 $27.41 million $1.90 16.27 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $119.41 million 15.74 $112.46 million N/A N/A

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties.

Risk & Volatility

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. One Liberty Properties pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. One Liberty Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust beats One Liberty Properties on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs. One Liberty Properties was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

