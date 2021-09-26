Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 313.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

FNCL stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.39. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $55.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.