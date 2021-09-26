Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RACE. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferrari from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.18.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $217.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.34. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.03 and a one year high of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 26,084.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

