Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Ferrari by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.18.

NYSE:RACE opened at $217.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.34. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.03 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

