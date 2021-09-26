FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $397.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James cut FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $226.64 on Wednesday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $226.60 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.71 and a 200-day moving average of $284.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 5,779.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.