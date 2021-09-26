FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.
FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $397.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James cut FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.92.
FDX opened at $226.64 on Wednesday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $226.60 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.71 and a 200-day moving average of $284.55.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.
In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 5,779.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
