FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,316 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 14,934 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $43,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $1,911,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.92.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $226.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $226.60 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

