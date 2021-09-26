FDM Group (LON:FDM) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,380.00

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and last traded at GBX 1,268 ($16.57), with a volume of 30201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,324 ($17.30).

Several research firms recently commented on FDM. Barclays boosted their price target on FDM Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,190 ($15.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,242.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,099.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is 108.70%.

FDM Group Company Profile (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

