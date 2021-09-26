Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $243.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.