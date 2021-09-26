Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.94.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.