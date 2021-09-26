Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $124.69 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.