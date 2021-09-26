ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 8.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXLS opened at $123.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.21 and its 200-day moving average is $105.35. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $126.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.12 per share, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,420.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $807,375. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

