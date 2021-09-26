EtherGem (EGEM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,158.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $221,213.18 and approximately $1,158.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00057238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00129783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011893 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00043719 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

