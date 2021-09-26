Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.64.

ESPR opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $327.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

