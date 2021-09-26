Ergoteles LLC Purchases 100,825 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 168.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,825 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,775 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI opened at $73.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.