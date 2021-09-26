Ergoteles LLC Purchases 100,825 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 168.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,825 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

