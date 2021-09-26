Ergoteles LLC Invests $6.77 Million in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Markel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 46.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Markel by 374.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,227.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,239.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,207.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $913.04 and a 52 week high of $1,288.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

