Ergoteles LLC Grows Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,410 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $21.37 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

