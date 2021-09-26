Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 130,282 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,542,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.51% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $75.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.78.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

