Ergoteles LLC Boosts Holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 73,143 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Forterra were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Forterra by 54.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Forterra by 75.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Forterra by 90.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Forterra by 55.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Forterra by 738.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

FRTA opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. Forterra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

