Ergoteles LLC Acquires 35,789 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,789 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Magellan Health worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGLN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,081,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 505,601 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,170,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,960,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,517,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average of $94.26. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.93 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19.
About Magellan Health
Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.
