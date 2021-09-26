Ergoteles LLC Acquires 35,789 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,789 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Magellan Health worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGLN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,081,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 505,601 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,170,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,960,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,517,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average of $94.26. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.93 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

