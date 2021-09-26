Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Raised to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $63.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.19.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $86.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

