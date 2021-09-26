Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PLx Pharma Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) – Research analysts at BWS Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PLx Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.50) per share for the year. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of PLXP opened at $20.59 on Friday. PLx Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $553.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 5.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXP. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,931,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,520,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $4,099,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $2,740,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

