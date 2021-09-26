Equities Analysts Set Expectations for H2O Innovation Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of H2O Innovation in a report released on Thursday, September 23rd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Desjardins also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

HEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of H2O Innovation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

HEO opened at C$2.59 on Friday. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of C$1.31 and a twelve month high of C$3.70. The stock has a market cap of C$209.95 million and a PE ratio of 56.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

