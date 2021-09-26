Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 66,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $35.14 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07.

