Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American Tower by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $139,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,545,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,614,000 after acquiring an additional 574,936 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,715,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,760,000 after acquiring an additional 555,386 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

AMT opened at $282.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.04. The company has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

