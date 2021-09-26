Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 229,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 54,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000.

NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $162.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $112.41 and a 1 year high of $178.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.43.

