Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 10,115 PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth about $19,590,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth about $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth about $17,631,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,608,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PLBY Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 698,949 shares of company stock worth $16,914,872 over the last quarter.

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

