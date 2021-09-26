Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 235 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 51.7% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 35,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.7% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 42,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.6% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 12,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.9% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

