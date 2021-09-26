Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 407 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

In other news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $244.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.10. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $253.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

