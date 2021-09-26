EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EQT were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of EQT by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of EQT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 629,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

EQT stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

