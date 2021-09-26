Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED stock opened at $190.67 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $167.36 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.74 and a 200 day moving average of $215.89.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.