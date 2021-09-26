Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

