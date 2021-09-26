Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,853 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 488.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,117,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after buying an additional 927,537 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,004,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 182,804 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 339,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 124,245 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 267.7% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 163,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 118,738 shares during the period.

BSJN stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

