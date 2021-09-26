Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 427 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,798,000 after purchasing an additional 168,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after purchasing an additional 555,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after purchasing an additional 481,979 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,545 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,656,703.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total value of $355,853.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,148 shares of company stock valued at $16,330,194. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWST opened at $112.11 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.