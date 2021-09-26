Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 31 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 24.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

WAT stock opened at $393.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $188.22 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

