Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:EVA opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 1.04. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 776.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 361.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

