Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $848,000 Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Coherent by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Coherent by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coherent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coherent by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $567,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Coherent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.20.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $255.98 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.01 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.74.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

