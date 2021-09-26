Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $815,000 Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.