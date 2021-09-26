Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,073 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Denny’s worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 230.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 231.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $16.50 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. Analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

