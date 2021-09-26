Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,833 Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMBM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $946.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

