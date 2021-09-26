EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 40.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 500.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,828 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,395,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after buying an additional 1,353,996 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after buying an additional 628,792 shares during the period. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip acquired 8,539 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Shares of ENLC opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

