ENI’s (E) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

E has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.33.

E opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.52, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ENI will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.724 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -302.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 35.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

