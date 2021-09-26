Energycoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $100,458.99 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $100,458.99 and approximately $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00055334 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00021949 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006748 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

