Enecuum (ENQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.63 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enecuum has a total market cap of $16.63 million and $351,374.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00130467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043205 BTC.

About Enecuum

Enecuum is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 196,625,474 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

