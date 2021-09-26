Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 105 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after purchasing an additional 784,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,898,000 after purchasing an additional 451,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,647,000 after purchasing an additional 381,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.57.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $609.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $554.00 and a 200-day moving average of $501.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.80 and a 12-month high of $616.93. The firm has a market cap of $239.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.