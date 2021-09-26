Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $529,000 in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $82.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $96.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average of $89.61.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

