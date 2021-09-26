Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.41 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.10.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

